Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Tanger by 3,451.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Tanger by 2,296.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger by 8,500.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanger in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SKT stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. Tanger Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 124.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Tanger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tanger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, EVP Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $607,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,182.10. This represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

