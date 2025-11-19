Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 148.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,175,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,826,000 after buying an additional 1,299,085 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 621,707 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $10,168,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $6,406,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.