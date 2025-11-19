Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in General American Investors, Inc. $GAM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 119.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:GAM opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. General American Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

About General American Investors

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $6.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,125.0%. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.