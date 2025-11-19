Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Aegon NV $AEG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aegon by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 96,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 6.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aegon Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:AEG opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Aegon NV has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1876 per share. This represents a yield of 584.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently -142.31%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

