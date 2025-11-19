BIP Wealth LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average of $221.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $29,617,023. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

