Analysts Set General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) PT at $350.89

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $341.37 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.69 and its 200-day moving average is $311.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.