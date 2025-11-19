OR Royalties FY2026 EPS Estimate Decreased by Stifel Canada

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of OR Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of OR Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of OR stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 0.72. OR Royalties has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.85 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in OR Royalties in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in OR Royalties in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

