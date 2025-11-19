Wedbush Estimates argenex’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of argenex in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenex’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $34.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $46.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $61.81 EPS.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on argenex from $775.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of argenex from $850.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenex from $766.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.78.

ARGX stock opened at $918.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $805.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.75. argenex has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $934.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in argenex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in argenex by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenex by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in argenex by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

