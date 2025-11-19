Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NAUT

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Up 16.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $279.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.54. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nautilus Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 83,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,341,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,370.28. This represents a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 224,000 shares of company stock worth $153,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,153 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 29.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 46.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 259,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 14.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,209,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 149,186 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.