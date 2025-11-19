Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $4,551.56

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,551.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 93.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $3,823.08 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $3,036.40 and a one year high of $4,388.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,993.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3,892.71. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $51.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

