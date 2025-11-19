Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report released on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.46 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.85.

GD stock opened at $341.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $360.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 124.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

