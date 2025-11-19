Q3 Earnings Estimate for CAE Issued By Scotiabank (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.45.

CAE Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$36.01 on Monday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$28.98 and a 12-month high of C$41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.