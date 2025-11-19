FY2026 EPS Estimate for Patriot Batry Increased by Analyst

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

Patriot Batry (TSE:PMEFree Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Patriot Batry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Patriot Batry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark upgraded Patriot Batry to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Patriot Batry

Patriot Batry Stock Performance

Patriot Batry stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. Patriot Batry has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.30.

About Patriot Batry

(Get Free Report)

The Corporations investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long-term capital appreciation. The assets of the Corporation are invested in a Portfolio consisting primarily of securities of issuers that are engaged in the production and/or exploration of metal and minerals, with a current focus on gold issuers.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Patriot Batry (TSE:PME)

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Batry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Batry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.