FY2026 EPS Estimate for Patriot Batry Increased by Analyst

Patriot Batry (TSE:PME – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Patriot Batry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Patriot Batry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cormark upgraded Patriot Batry to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Patriot Batry stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. Patriot Batry has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.30.

The Corporations investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long-term capital appreciation. The assets of the Corporation are invested in a Portfolio consisting primarily of securities of issuers that are engaged in the production and/or exploration of metal and minerals, with a current focus on gold issuers.

