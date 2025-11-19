Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for CWT Q3 Earnings

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on California Water Service Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.17). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company had revenue of $311.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

