PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $138.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.6667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 26,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $3,416,804.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,871.04. The trade was a 72.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 27,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $3,653,275.05. Following the sale, the director owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,507.85. This trade represents a 94.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 203,124 shares of company stock worth $25,892,701 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $436,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.56. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $134.56.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.46 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.93%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

