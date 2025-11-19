Analysts Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Target Price at $419.13

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $419.1250.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in AON by 7.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $348.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.11 and a 200-day moving average of $357.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. AON has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

