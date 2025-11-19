Q1 Earnings Forecast for KALV Issued By HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KALV stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $721.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $31,349.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 122,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,017.10. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $38,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,230.55. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,184 shares of company stock worth $413,348 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,038,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,859 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,617,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 329,068 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 768,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 160,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

