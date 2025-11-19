KeyCorp Estimates Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $201.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

