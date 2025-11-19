B. Riley Boosts Earnings Estimates for Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of AMAT opened at $225.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $242.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.84 and a 200 day moving average of $188.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 150.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.