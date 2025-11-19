Q4 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Lifted by Stifel Canada

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14.
CCL Industries Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.