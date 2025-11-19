HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pharvaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.34) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHVS. Bank of America raised Pharvaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Pharvaris Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -2.78. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth approximately $43,282,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,835,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 772,583 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth $15,613,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,418,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,341,000 after purchasing an additional 507,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 6.6% during the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,380,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

