Roth Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CVE:NOU

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

CVE NOU opened at C$3.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The stock has a market cap of C$493.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.82. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of C$1.70 and a twelve month high of C$4.14.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

