FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AR Issued By Zacks Research

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

AR opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 109.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 986,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,894,000 after acquiring an additional 123,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

