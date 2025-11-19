FY2025 Earnings Forecast for AUTL Issued By William Blair

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autolus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.76%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

