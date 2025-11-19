Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 9913202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Specifically, Director Eric Swider sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $55,068.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,526.19. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trump Media & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 42.78 and a current ratio of 42.78.

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJT. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 628.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,244,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,639,000 after acquiring an additional 237,668 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.