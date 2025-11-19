Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $122.33

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.3333.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cfra Research raised Novartis to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra set a $126.00 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $128.01 on Friday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67. The company has a market cap of $270.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

