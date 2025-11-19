Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $97.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of analysts have commented on DCO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $149,565.02. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 67,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,850.27. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth $272,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DCO opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

