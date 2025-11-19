Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts GlobalFoundries FY2025 Earnings

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for GlobalFoundries in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for GlobalFoundries’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GFS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GlobalFoundries from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered GlobalFoundries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

Shares of GFS opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $47.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 132,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 51.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

