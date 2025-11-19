William Blair Has Bearish Estimate for CRBP FY2025 Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.14) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.81). The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($6.03) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRBP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $12.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.69. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10).

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $220,936.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,787.26. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $153,797.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,525.18. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,674 shares of company stock worth $713,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $86,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

