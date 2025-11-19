Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EIX FY2025 Earnings

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Edison International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $6.10 per share for the year. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EIX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

Edison International Stock Up 1.2%

Edison International stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $752,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $582,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $3,538,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

