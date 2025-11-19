DA Davidson Increases Earnings Estimates for Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IDN. Northland Securities raised Intellicheck from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Intellicheck Trading Up 8.7%

Intellicheck stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.33 and a beta of 1.38. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 28.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.