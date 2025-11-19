Perspective Therapeutics FY2025 EPS Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Perspective Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 7,688.50%.

CATX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CATX opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.09. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

