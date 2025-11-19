TSE:BYD FY2025 EPS Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cormark raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$265.60.

BYD opened at C$213.73 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$186.10 and a 12 month high of C$258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.82, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$223.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$214.45.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

