Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Target Price at C$91.33

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of SJ opened at C$81.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.43. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$62.26 and a 52-week high of C$86.43.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$958.00 million during the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Michelle Annette Banik acquired 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$84.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,931.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 472 shares in the company, valued at C$39,931.20. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

