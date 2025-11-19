Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Earnings Estimates for Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak AI in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.97). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kodiak AI’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Get Kodiak AI alerts:

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KDK. Zacks Research raised shares of Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Kodiak AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KDK

Kodiak AI Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of KDK opened at $6.85 on Monday. Kodiak AI has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. Rokos Capital Management US LP acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,185,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak AI

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.