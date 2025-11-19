FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Cut by B. Riley

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVID. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

OVID stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2,333.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 347,799 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.