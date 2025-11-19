Zacks Research Has Bullish Outlook for Nokia FY2025 Earnings

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nokia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Nokia’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nokia from $6.00 to $7.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.87.

Nokia Stock Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $6.65 on Monday. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Nokia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 108,136,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,150,000 after buying an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 17.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 80,329,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667,677 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nokia by 50.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,424,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482,665 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,380,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Nokia by 35,010.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,655,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619,099 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

