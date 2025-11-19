William Blair Estimates ImageneBio FY2025 Earnings

ImageneBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImageneBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($9.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ImageneBio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ImageneBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.16) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($1.44).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ImageneBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on ImageneBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on ImageneBio from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ImageneBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ImageneBio in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImageneBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

ImageneBio Price Performance

NASDAQ IMA opened at $7.63 on Monday. ImageneBio has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImageneBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in ImageneBio during the third quarter worth about $7,160,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImageneBio during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImageneBio

ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025.

