William Blair Estimates ImageneBio FY2025 Earnings

ImageneBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImageneBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($9.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ImageneBio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ImageneBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.16) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.
ImageneBio (NASDAQ:IMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($1.44).
ImageneBio Price Performance
NASDAQ IMA opened at $7.63 on Monday. ImageneBio has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImageneBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImageneBio in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in ImageneBio during the third quarter worth about $7,160,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImageneBio during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ImageneBio
ImageneBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product includes IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Ikena Oncology, Inc and changed its name to ImageneBio, Inc in July 2025.
