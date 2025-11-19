Stifel Canada Boosts Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

TSE KBL opened at C$35.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$456.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$32.03 and a 52 week high of C$40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

