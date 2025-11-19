Walmart (WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $175.1529 billion for the quarter. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS.Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walmart Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE WMT opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.80. Walmart has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $808.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,647. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 27,442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.1% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. BTIG Research began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.97.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

