Lifesci Capital Estimates Surrozen FY2025 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNFree Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surrozen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.12) for the year. Lifesci Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surrozen’s current full-year earnings is ($8.49) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Surrozen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($2.44). Surrozen had a negative net margin of 2,909.10% and a negative return on equity of 4,055.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surrozen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Surrozen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Surrozen has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stempoint Capital LP grew its stake in Surrozen by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 686,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 445,713 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 140.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares during the period. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the first quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the first quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the first quarter worth about $2,390,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surrozen

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 315,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $3,990,531.05. Following the purchase, the insider owned 962,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,178,382.70. The trade was a 48.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

