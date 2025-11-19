Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Knife River has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Knife River by 141.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 31,200.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

