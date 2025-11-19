Roth Capital Has Bullish Outlook for PolyPid FY2025 Earnings

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for PolyPid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.81). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PolyPid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

PolyPid Stock Performance

PolyPid stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in PolyPid by 27.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 253,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

