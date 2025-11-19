FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:NXR Issued By Desjardins

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.