Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUCK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucky Strike Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE LUCK opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.72. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In related news, President Lev Ekster acquired 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $25,024.95. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 71,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,282. This represents a 3.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,779 shares of company stock worth $64,272. 84.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GatePass Capital LLC bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucky Strike Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.