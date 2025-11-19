CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $36.29 on Monday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CubeSmart by 43.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.