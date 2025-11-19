Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,478. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 43,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,946,411.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,888.08. This represents a 58.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 84,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at about $10,575,000. Virtus Advisers LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 748.1% in the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $1,458,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 223,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

