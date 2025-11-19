Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $258,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,227,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,856,017.76. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Anderman sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $137,368.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,589.12. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,806 shares of company stock worth $727,648. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,822,000 after buying an additional 2,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,163,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,118,000 after acquiring an additional 771,065 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 6,117,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 44.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3,136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,855,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,560 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.