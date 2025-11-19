Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of SEE opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $2,169,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Sig Brokerage LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

