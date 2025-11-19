HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HCM
HUTCHMED Trading Down 0.5%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 259,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHMED
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.