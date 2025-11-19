HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCM

HUTCHMED Trading Down 0.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Shares of HCM opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 259,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.